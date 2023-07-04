Get a taste of Hamilton County for Tenderloin Tuesday

HAMILTON COUNTY — Nothing screams Indiana like a pork tenderloin sandwich, and dozens of restaurants in Hamilton County are paying tribute to the Hoosier favorite throughout the month of July.

Crispy breaded pork, tomato, lettuce, onion, pickle, all served up on a buttered bun.

That’s how West Fork Whiskey in Westfield does a tenderloin sandwich, which has been regarded as the official unofficial state food for generations.

It’s often known for its monstrous portion size and crispiness that hangs well off the bun.

And Maci French at West Fork has a special way of tackling it.

“I take the bun completely out of the equation and just go knife and fork," French said.

French says the distillery and restaurant is all about sourcing local.

“All of our grain here is from Lebanon, Indiana, in Boone County just up the road. And Fischer Farms is where we get all of our meats for the entire menu," she said.

Every Tuesday from now until in July 25, folks can take a bite out of what Hamilton County has to offer for tenderloin Tuesday.

The annual tradition is celebrating its 14th year.

This season is its biggest to date, with over 35 vendors heating up their fryers for the occasion.

“It’s a staple here. Trying to get it to be the official sandwich. People are really passionate about their breaded pork tenderloin and there’s a lot of really wonderful restaurants that prepare it different ways," Gabby Blauert with Hamilton County Tourism said.

And some of the vendors go all out.

“We love the creativity of our partners and restaurants here within Hamilton County. They really get behind this promotion. It’s a unifier for the community," Blauert said.

That’s the case at Crafter’s Pizza and Drafthouse, where owner Brian Hall is thinking outside the bun.

“My palette is very diverse. I don’t think pork tenderloin just needs to be a sandwich. It can be multiple things. It can be Mexican. It can be Asian," Hall said.

And it can be pizza, too!

“It’s not slapped out and big like some Indiana people are accustomed to. It’s topped with cheese and it gets fun after the oven. It’s honey mustard vinaigrette, white barbecue, slaw and pickles," he said.

So far, over a thousand people have downloaded the free Tenderloin Tuesday pass — to get access to discounts and deals throughout the month.

Blauert says she hopes it attracts residents and visitors to explore Hamilton County.

“There’s all these different cities and towns in the county. All of them are very unique and they all have a lot of different things going on. You can stop by a restaurant in Carmel and then try Midtown or City Center to explore more," Blauert said.