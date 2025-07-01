Get ready for flavor at the 2025 Indiana State Fair: Taste of the Fair lineup

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair has unveiled its 2025 Taste of the Fair lineup, featuring 40 culinary delights that celebrate the creativity and Hoosier pride of local vendors.

With a mix of sweet, savory, and everything in between, this year's selections promise to surprise and satisfy fairgoers of all ages. Whether you're a foodie looking for the next big flavor or a fan of classic fair eats, there's something for everyone.

2025 Taste of the Fair Entries

All Vegan Indianapolis Philly



A plant-based hoagie featuring grilled vegan meat, sautéed peppers, onions, and creamy “cheez” sauce, perfect for vegan enthusiasts.

Bacon Honeybun Burger

An Angus burger served between grilled honeybuns, topped with crispy bacon, cheese, and fresh garden toppings for a sweet and savory experience.

Bacon-Wrapped BBQ Chicken on a Stick

Juicy chicken tenders hand-dipped in batter, wrapped in bacon, brushed with barbecue sauce, and served on a stick for a convenient snack.

BBQ Machos

Tortilla chips piled high with creamy mac & cheese, smoky pulled pork, and melty cheese sauce — a comfort food lover's dream.

Blue Cotton Candy Margarita

A colorful cocktail made with tequila, blue curaçao, and lime juice, garnished with real cotton candy for a fun summer treat.

Hot Honey Beignets

Light and fluffy doughnuts from New Orleans, served warm and sprinkled with powdered sugar, adding a sweet and spicy twist.

Jalapeño Popper Pizza

A cheesy pizza featuring jalapeño poppers, mozzarella, and crispy bacon, drizzled with ranch dressing for a kick.

Lobster Mac & Cheese

A rich and creamy mac and cheese dish elevated with chunks of succulent lobster, offering a taste of luxury.

Pickle Fried Oreos

A fun take on a classic, these Oreos are batter-fried and topped with a pickle slice, served with ranch on the side.

Sweet Heat Sausage Sandwich

A juicy sausage smothered in spicy BBQ sauce and piled with sautéed onions and peppers on a bun for a flavorful bite.

The Hog & Slaw



A mouthwatering pulled pork sandwich topped with creamy coleslaw, creating the perfect combination of flavors.

Trio of Italy

Mini Italian funnel cakes inspired by favorite desserts: Tiramisu, Italian Wedding Cake, and Cannoli.

Yes Cer’s Burger

A bison burger piled high with pimento cheese, crunchy potato sticks, and horseradish pickles on buttery Texas toast.

Cinnamon Toast Cookie Butter Pretzel Bites



Pretzel bites coated in cinnamon sugar, drizzled with cookie butter, and served with cream cheese icing for dipping.

Key Lime Pie Milkshake

A delicious, creamy milkshake combining tangy key lime flavor with the sweetness of vanilla ice cream.

Even More Taste of the Fair Entries:

Blueberry Breakfast Sausage Flapjack

Butterfinger Funnel Cake

Cheesy Hot Honey Chicken Fries

Cookie Butter Cold Brew Float

Deep Fried Pork Chop Sandwich

Dirty Dancing Egg Rolls

Jerk Cheesy Fries

Jessops’ Butterscotch Apple Crunch

Passion Fruit Boba Lemonade Shakeup

Pickle Bacon Ranch Pizza

Piggy Funnel

Piggyback Stack

Pineapple Whip Shake Up

Slime Licker Boba Blast

Sweet Heat Sausage Sandwich

The Smoked Gouda'cue

Tropical Thunder

Cinnamon Toast Cookie Butter Pretzel Bites

Blue Cotton Candy Margarita

Fairgoers are invited to vote for their favorite Taste of the Fair entry at any Prairie Farms Information Booth or via QR codes at participating stands. Top fan-favorite vendors will be awarded cash prizes of $2,500, $1,000, and $500.

To help plan your flavorful adventure, detailed maps of food booths will be available at Information Booths and online at IndianaStateFair.com.