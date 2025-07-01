Get ready for flavor at the 2025 Indiana State Fair: Taste of the Fair lineup

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair has unveiled its 2025 Taste of the Fair lineup, featuring 40 culinary delights that celebrate the creativity and Hoosier pride of local vendors.
With a mix of sweet, savory, and everything in between, this year's selections promise to surprise and satisfy fairgoers of all ages. Whether you're a foodie looking for the next big flavor or a fan of classic fair eats, there's something for everyone.
2025 Taste of the Fair Entries
- All Vegan Indianapolis Philly
A plant-based hoagie featuring grilled vegan meat, sautéed peppers, onions, and creamy “cheez” sauce, perfect for vegan enthusiasts.
- Bacon Honeybun Burger
An Angus burger served between grilled honeybuns, topped with crispy bacon, cheese, and fresh garden toppings for a sweet and savory experience.
- Bacon-Wrapped BBQ Chicken on a Stick
Juicy chicken tenders hand-dipped in batter, wrapped in bacon, brushed with barbecue sauce, and served on a stick for a convenient snack.
- BBQ Machos
Tortilla chips piled high with creamy mac & cheese, smoky pulled pork, and melty cheese sauce — a comfort food lover's dream.
- Blue Cotton Candy Margarita
A colorful cocktail made with tequila, blue curaçao, and lime juice, garnished with real cotton candy for a fun summer treat.
- Hot Honey Beignets
Light and fluffy doughnuts from New Orleans, served warm and sprinkled with powdered sugar, adding a sweet and spicy twist.
- Jalapeño Popper Pizza
A cheesy pizza featuring jalapeño poppers, mozzarella, and crispy bacon, drizzled with ranch dressing for a kick.
- Lobster Mac & Cheese
A rich and creamy mac and cheese dish elevated with chunks of succulent lobster, offering a taste of luxury.
- Pickle Fried Oreos
A fun take on a classic, these Oreos are batter-fried and topped with a pickle slice, served with ranch on the side.
- Sweet Heat Sausage Sandwich
A juicy sausage smothered in spicy BBQ sauce and piled with sautéed onions and peppers on a bun for a flavorful bite.
- The Hog & Slaw
A mouthwatering pulled pork sandwich topped with creamy coleslaw, creating the perfect combination of flavors.
- Trio of Italy
Mini Italian funnel cakes inspired by favorite desserts: Tiramisu, Italian Wedding Cake, and Cannoli.
- Yes Cer’s Burger
A bison burger piled high with pimento cheese, crunchy potato sticks, and horseradish pickles on buttery Texas toast.
- Cinnamon Toast Cookie Butter Pretzel Bites
Pretzel bites coated in cinnamon sugar, drizzled with cookie butter, and served with cream cheese icing for dipping.
- Key Lime Pie Milkshake
A delicious, creamy milkshake combining tangy key lime flavor with the sweetness of vanilla ice cream.
Even More Taste of the Fair Entries:
- Blueberry Breakfast Sausage Flapjack
- Butterfinger Funnel Cake
- Cheesy Hot Honey Chicken Fries
- Cookie Butter Cold Brew Float
- Deep Fried Pork Chop Sandwich
- Dirty Dancing Egg Rolls
- Jerk Cheesy Fries
- Jessops’ Butterscotch Apple Crunch
- Passion Fruit Boba Lemonade Shakeup
- Pickle Bacon Ranch Pizza
- Piggy Funnel
- Piggyback Stack
- Pineapple Whip Shake Up
- Slime Licker Boba Blast
- The Smoked Gouda'cue
- Tropical Thunder
Fairgoers are invited to vote for their favorite Taste of the Fair entry at any Prairie Farms Information Booth or via QR codes at participating stands. Top fan-favorite vendors will be awarded cash prizes of $2,500, $1,000, and $500.
To help plan your flavorful adventure, detailed maps of food booths will be available at Information Booths and online at IndianaStateFair.com.