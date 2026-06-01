Get tickets now for the 2026 World Food Championships in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Two of the Midwest's biggest food events are joining forces this October, bringing culinary competition and fan-favorite flavors to the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

The World Food Championships, voted one of USA Today's Top 10 “Best City Food Festivals,” returns to Indianapolis on Oct. 15-18 with its signature Kitchen Arena format, where elite chefs face off in live competition.

More than 300 chefs, home cooks, pitmasters, and culinary teams from around the globe will compete live across 10 championship categories, battling for the coveted title of World Food Champion and their share of the largest prize purse in Food Sport.

Running alongside the championships, the Indianapolis Pizza Festival will be held inside the adjacent Blue Ribbon Pavilion, giving pizza fans a dedicated space for tastings, entertainment, and interactive experiences celebrating one of America's most popular foods.

Tickets for both events went on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday.

For the first time, the two events are offering a special combo ticket, allowing guests to attend both in a single day. Standalone tickets for either event are also available.

“WFC is unlike anything else in the culinary world because it transforms cooking into true competition,” Mike McCloud, founder and CEO of the World Food Championships, said in a release. “Whether you're a serious foodie, a casual fan, or someone looking for an unforgettable weekend experience, Indianapolis will once again become the global capital of Food Sport this October.”

What's Included

General admission tickets cover access to:



Kitchen Arena championship competition viewing

Product sampling and culinary demonstrations

Live entertainment

The Live Fire & BBQ Experience with Famous Dave's

The WFC Ag Zone and Indiana Grown Pavilion

Kids programming, chef meet-and-greets, and mascots

Premium Experiences for 2026

World Food Championships will include several premium ticketed experiences:



Burger Battle (Thursday, Oct. 15) - Taste creations from 30+ award-winning chefs and competition teams, cast your vote for the People’s Choice Champion, and more. VIP upgrades include early access and beverage benefits.

Dessert Smash (Friday, Oct. 16) - Explore championship-worthy desserts from more than 30 culinary teams, vote for your favorite sweet creation, and experience Food Sport’s sweetest showdown. VIP upgrades are also available.

IGNITE! Music & BBQ Party (Friday, Oct. 16) - Enjoy champion-prepared BBQ tastings from top pitmasters, live-fire cooking demonstrations, beer and whiskey experiences, live music, tailgate games, and interactive fan voting.

WFC VIP Experience (Oct. 17–18) - Gain exclusive lounge access, premium tastings, champion meet-and-greets, behind-the-scenes tours, and unique Kitchen Arena viewing opportunities.

Indy Pizza Fest Combo Ticket (Saturday, Oct. 17) - For the first time, fans can purchase a special combo ticket providing access to both the Indianapolis Pizza Festival and the World Food Championships, creating one of the Midwest’s ultimate food weekends.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit worldfoodchampionships.com.