Getting it off the Ground: Vision Zero task force to meet Tuesday night as Cyclists push for safer roads

INDIANAPOLIS— Tuesday night the Vision Zero task force is laying down the ground work to get the initiative rolling.

The meeting will be a crucial step in developing a long-term action plan to improve road safety in Indianapolis.

Vision Zero aims to eliminate traffic fatalities, recognizing that they are avoidable through proper planning and enforcement.

The initiative emphasizes the importance of making roads safer for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers.

Officials say they are taking an intentional, research-driven approach by examining how other cities have successfully implemented Vision Zero and what challenges they faced.

Cities like Denver and Columbus have rolled out Vision Zero already.

John Barth, a city-county councilor and one of the leaders of Vision Zero says that this is all about long-term planning and ensuring safety through changes in infrastructure.

"The thing about Vision Zero is that it's an intentional effort to really put a lot of thought and careful consideration," Barth said. "We need to make sure we are responsive to the community and making the city safer, more walkable and more bike-friendly."

For cycling advocates like longtime cyclist and commuter Doreen Crenshaw, initiatives like Vision Zero are essential.

She has been biking for over 40 years and rides thousands of miles a year.

"In 2024, I rode 6,500 miles, and I've done as much as 8,500 in a year," Doreen said. "Sometimes drivers don’t pay attention and road design has a lot to do with how fast people drive."

Public engagement will be a critical component of the Vision Zero process, with an official engagement campaign set to begin in the spring.

The task force consists of city leaders, public safety officials, urban planners and advocates.

While the meeting is a working session for the task force, there will be opportunities for public input in the coming months.

The goal of Vision Zero is clear: to eliminate traffic fatalities and make Indianapolis a safer, more walkable and bike-friendly city.

The meeting starts at 4 p.m. Feb 11 at the city-county building.

