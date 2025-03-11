Getting paid to move: Incentive Program expands across Central Indiana to attract remote workers

INDIANAPOLIS— Central Indiana is offering big incentives to attract remote workers, making it easier to relocate. The Indianapolis Chamber and Central Indiana Regional Development Authority (CIRDA), with support from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC), have partnered with MakeMyMove to recruit 50 new households by the end of May.

“This program is a unique collaboration where we are providing a set of regional incentives for people moving to Indy,” said Joe Pellman, Indy Chamber. “There’s an opportunity to get further connected into the community faster through this program.”

Unlike previous efforts focused on single cities, this initiative spans all of Central Indiana, offering movers up to $5,000 in perks, including exclusive sports and music experiences and co-working access at 16 Tech Innovation District.

“Last year’s effort was more localized, but this time we’re recruiting across the entire Central Indiana region,” Pellman explained. “It’s not just about one municipality—it’s about uplifting the whole region and showcasing the world-class experiences Indy offers.”

The 2024 pilot of the program attracted new residents, and the expansion reflects growing demand for programs like this.

The founder of "MakeMyMove" says the rise of remote work has given people more flexibility in where they live.

“If you can do your job at a desk, you can do it anywhere,” said Evan Hock, Co-Founder and COO of MakeMyMove. “People are moving from places like California, New York, and Texas to cities like Indianapolis.”

Hock says with a lower cost of living and a business-friendly environment, the region is positioning itself as a top destination.

“For every $100,000 of income that new residents bring, they generate $83,000 of additional economic impact each year," said Hock. "Multiply that across 50 households and the years they stay, and it becomes a really valuable program.”

The program builds on its past success and aims to highlight what makes Indy a great place to live.

“We’ve curated experiences to help movers explore, find their people and connect with things they’re passionate about,” Pellman said.

You must be from out of state if you want to apply to the program.

