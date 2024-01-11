Watch Now
Girl Scouts of Central Indiana kicks off Girl Scout Cookie season with a cook-off

WRTV
Posted at 4:51 PM, Jan 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-11 16:51:40-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Girl Scout Cookie season has returned, and six local chefs participated in a cook-off to celebrate.

Girl Scouts of Central Indiana hosted the event at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The chefs were given the challenge of creating a dish that includes Girl Scout Cookies in the recipe.

But here’s the twist: the sweet cookies had to be used to make a savory dish.

“Monday kicked off the official launch of the Girl Scout Cookie season,” Lauren Palmer, with Girl Scouts of Central Indiana, said. “This is a wonderful, fun event that showcases our delicious cookies and gives us a chance to interact with our community and see what these cooks can create.”

The judges were looking for creativity, innovation and most importantly — flavor.

The winner of the competition was the ‘Not-so-Hoosier Tenderloin.’

The dish featured a trefoil-crusted pork tenderloin atop a brioche bun. It was topped with a lemon garlic aioli that was made using lemon ups, pickle red onions, homemade pickles and arugula.

Cookie booths open Feb. 2, but you can start placing orders right now with any Girl Scout. The season ends in March.

Hannah Wooton has been a Girl Scout for nine years. She says cookie sales are a vital part of local Girl Scout troops.

“The cookies are our main source of income. That’s how we fund all of our stuff,” Wooton said. “We don’t just do fun, camping things. We also help out in the community. It’s a learning opportunity many girls don’t get.”

For more information on Girl Scouts of Central Indiana, click here.

