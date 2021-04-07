Watch
Girl Scouts seeking community support to send cookies to local heroes

Posted at 10:28 PM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 22:29:18-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Girl Scouts of Central Indiana is asking for the public’s help to show support for local military members, first responders and healthcare workers.

Now through the end of the month, people are encouraged to purchase Girl Scout Cookies that will then be donated to local heroes who put their lives on the line.

It’s part of Operation: Cookie Drop, a service project that provides packages of Girl Scout Cookies to local heroes such as, military men and women, veterans, firefighters, police officers, EMTs, healthcare workers and more, while also supporting programs and opportunities for Girl Scouts.

“This is a perfect way to thank the brave and dedicated people who are serving our country and our local communities,” said Danielle Shockey, CEO for Girl Scouts of Central Indiana. “By donating Girl Scout Cookies through Operation: Cookie Drop, you’re doubling your efforts by supporting Girl Scout troops and showing your appreciation for our local heroes with a box of delicious treats.”

Last year more than 66,000 packages of Girl Scout Cookies were donated as part of Operation: Cookie Drop. This year, they're hoping the community will donate more than 100,000 packages. Donations start at $5.

To show your support, visit www.girlscoutsindiana.org/operationcookiedrop

