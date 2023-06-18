Girls Inc. Indy launches “Girl Dad Campaign” on Father’s Day to recognize and honor girl dads

INDIANAPOLIS — Girls Inc. of Greater Indianapolis is launching a campaign to recognize and honor girl dads on Father’s Day.

Fathers play a pivotal role in their kids lives, but a father’s relationship with his daughter is a huge part of their growth and development.

“The mission of Girls Inc. Indy is to inspire girls to be strong, smart and bold," CEO of Girls Inc. Indy, Lindsay Gramlich, said. "We know that if we give girls the tools they need to succeed at a young age, they will thrive later in life. Dads play a huge role in doing this work. Dads and daughters have a bond unlike any other.”

That work is something Terry Childs is familiar with. He is the father of 7-year-old Takara.

“She’s brilliant and kind. She’s my only child. She’s very special to me,” Childs said.

Provided by family Terry Childs and his daughter



Takara is part of Girls Inc. Indy. The organization empowers girls across Central Indiana through educational curriculum and mentorship.

“Every day that she comes home, she’s telling us something new that she’s learned. It’s just a great program for keeping her strong minded and open to learning,” Childs said.

Girls Inc. Indy says having a solid support system from both parents is a huge part of a young girl’s future success, which is why they are launching the Girl Dad Campaign.

The goal of the campaign is to recognize and honor the important role fathers play in their daughters’ lives.

“I’ve been involved with different dad programs since my oldest daughter was born, but when she was born there weren’t many programs that were catering to dads,” Bobby Maull II said. “They just catered to moms, and moms definitely need some love, but to be able to have programs like this is so needed.”

Maull has three daughters that are involved in the Girls Inc. Indy summer camp.

“Girls teach you patience. It’s about learning how to pour love and confidence into them and help them focus on what they need to learn and understand,” Maull said.

Provided by family Bobby Maull II and his daughters

For dads like Maull, being a girl dad is all he knows, and it takes a lot of hard, but rewarding, work.

“A dad having a girl and needing to prepare her for life is a big deal. We need this kind of support from groups [like Girls Inc.] throughout the year,” Maull said.

Girls Inc. Indy has been around for over 50 years. They have five flagship programs and multiple summer camps for girls to participate in.

The Girl Dad Campaign will run through the end of the year. To make a donation, click here.

For more information on Girls Inc. of Greater Indianapolis, click here.

