'Giving machine' opens in Carmel

CARMEL — A unique vending machine, not filled with snacks or candy, just opened in Carmel. The new machine opened to a crowd of over a hundred people this weekend.

The Giving Machine, now available at Clay Terrace, is filled with items to donate to local and global charities.

Donors can swipe or tap payment and choose to donate items like seed packets for struggling farmers or a $300 8-month meal voucher from Gleaners. 100% of donations from The Giving Machine go towards donors' selected charity.

"I think it's really neat. I love being able to pick out exactly what we want to get and the kids love that part of it, is being able to see the picture and see it come out and see what they're giving is really cool," Kallie Farley, Giving Machine donor.

Black Friday shoppers enjoyed a musical performance, and a skit featuring The Grinch and Cindy Lou Who, where The Grinch protests against the Giving Machine only to realize the good the machine can do, and his heart grows three sizes.

The Giving Machine is open until Jan. 26, 2024 and made possible by a sponsorship from The Church of Jesus Chris of Latter-day Saints.

If you can't visit in person, you can donate at givingmachine.org.