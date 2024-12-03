Giving Machine opens in Carmel on Giving Tuesday, provides a new way to give back

CARMEL — A unique vending machine is helping residents in Carmel give back on Giving Tuesday.

The Giving Machine was unwrapped at Clay Terrace Mall on Tuesday.

The machine works similarly to a vending machine but instead of snacks and candy, it allows users to swipe or tap their payment and donate items to a local or global charity.

Abbey Niebel, social media coordinator, said the items in the machine will serve people who need them in Central Indiana.

"There's so many people right here in Central Indiana that need our help, so it's a way to give back," Niebel said. "Items range anywhere from $2 to $250, so there's something that everyone can give."

Visitors have several charity options, such as providing school supplies to students or supporting a refugee family with immediate needs. 100 percent of donations go to the selected charity.

This year, Helping Veterans and Families (HVAF) is one of the five local charities being represented. The organization is rebuilding after its housing for homeless veterans in downtown Indy was severely damaged in a fire.

"It's such a nice for people to just give back to the community during this holiday season," Niebel said. "I've been able to visit each of these charities that were serving and put a name and a face to the people we're serving, and I can tell you the people who are receiving these items are truly in need."

The Giving Machines are sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Indianapolis is just one of 61 locations with a Giving Machine.

