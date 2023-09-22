Gleaners Food Bank passes campaign goal, sets new goal of $30.5 million

INDIANAPOLIS — Gleaners Food Bank has surpassed its campaign goal two years ahead of schedule and is aiming higher.

The food bank originally set a goal of $25.5 million. Based on their success, and recognizing increased needs and costs, Gleaners set a new campaign goal of $30.5 million.

According to Gleaners Food Bank President and CEO Fred Glass, this achievement will allow the food bank to feed more people.

“Thanks to extraordinary donors, our Campaign Committee, and Board of Directors, we have now raised more than $29 million toward our new $30.5 million goal,” said Glass. “This includes a remarkable lead gift of $8.5 million for our freezer expansion from DEEM, Inc. that will fully fund this opportunity to dramatically increase the food we are able to acquire for our neighbors in need.”

Gleaners will now have nearly 40,000 square feet of frozen storage, which is the largest in the Feeding America Network.

CEO Glass noted that a $5.5 million donation from Lilly Endowment Inc. provided much of this critical funding to Gleaners.

The campaign, started in 202, was designed to fund new programs, add temperature-controlled storage capacity for perishable foods, update fleet and sustain operations and programs for the future of Gleaners.

“Please join the Community Campaign for Gleaners and Hoosiers facing hunger so we can cross the finish line for this campaign. We have much more to do to help lead the fight against hunger,” Glass said.

You can learn more about Gleaners Food Bank and how to donate at their website.