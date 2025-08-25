Global nonprofit adopts a highway in Hendricks County

HENDRICKS COUNTY — A global nonprofit made a difference right here in Central Indiana.

On Sunday, volunteers with Dr. Shri. Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan (DSNDP) took part in a community cleanup drive on US 136 near Pittsburro.

The volunteers worked with the Indiana Department of Transportation to collect and remove more than 200 pounds of trash.

The local effort is part of a nationwide campaign to maintain the beauty of America. The organization says it has adopted 18 states and 76 cities, pledging to keep them clean and litter-free.

Nationwide, DSNDP boasts that cleanliness drives have brought together over 3000 volunteers who have collected more than 47000 pounds of trash.

The nonprofit also says it is actively engaged in tree planting and conservation initiatives, planting nearly 24000 trees to date.

You can learn more about DSNDP on its website.