LIVE BLOG | Global power outage impact

INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday's massive power outage, linked to cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, caused major disruptions across the globe and has impacted local industries.

On Friday, several organizations are still having issues. We will provide updates as they are reported.

INDIANAPOLIS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

FlightAware reported that over 32 flights have been canceled at the Indianapolis International airport as of early Friday morning. Additionally, 54 flights have been delayed.

Affected airlines included United, Allegiant, Delta and American.

The Federal Aviation Administration said they made the decision due to communication issues. Several airlines requested assistance with ground stops for their fleets.

While flights are starting to resume, many are still being delayed.

Allegiant released a statement Friday morning stating that they have canceled all flights that are scheduled before 2 p.m.

Hospitals, banks, airlines scramble to provide service during massive global IT outage

SOCIAL SECURITY OFFICES

A message on the social security line tells customers they are closing all local offices due to the IT outage for Friday, July 19.

Some business may be available online but many of those services are also impacted.

You can find more information and locate an office at this website.

AES INDIANA

AES Indiana utility service said its systems were also affected by the outage, leaving customers unable to pay bills.

The company says they will keep customers updated on when the system is restored.

The AES website says the company will not be imposing late fees or disconnecting customers at this time.

CROWDSTRIKE RESPONSE

The outage was linked to cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike. The company's CEO said the outage was not due to a security incident.

"CrowdStrike is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts. Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyberattack," CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz said. "The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed ... Our team is fully mobilized to ensure the security and stability of CrowdStrike customers."

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security released a statement Friday morning.

"The Department, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency are working with CrowdStrike, Microsoft and our federal, state, local and critical infrastructure partners to fully assess and address system outages," the department said.