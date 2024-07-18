Watch Now
Good Samaritan dies after being struck by vehicle in Bartholomew County

Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 7:11 PM, Jul 18, 2024

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY — Deputies with the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a Good Samaritan was struck and killed on Thursday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the intersection of N US31 and W 800 N on reports of a crash at 12:11 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies located a man who had been struck by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the BCSO, the man had pulled over to help a stranded driver. While helping the driver, he was struck by another vehicle.

