Google withdraws rezoning petition for proposed data center in Franklin Township

INDIANAPOLIS — A representative for Google withdrew its rezoning petition for a proposed data center in Franklin Township at a public hearing on Monday.

Proposal No. 306 would have rezoned about 468 acres of farmland on Indy’s southeast side.

“I’d like to announce our intention to withdraw this proposal," Joe Calderon, an attorney representing Google, said at the podium.

The withdrawal came after hundreds came out to the City-County Building to oppose the proposal. The Public Assembly Room and two overflow spaces were filled with attendees.

Protesters lined up outside of the CCB before the start of the City-County Council meeting, holding signs and chanting phrases like "We won't pay Google's bills."

WRTV

“Overwhelming joy. This has been a six-month fight. 40 hours a week, full-time, unpaid job," Meredith Sharp with community-based group Protect Franklin Township said.

Protect FT is opposed to the data center for the following reasons:



High water and power usage

Flooding concerns

Possible tax exemptions

Constant noise

Construction

Developers hiding their identity and plans behind nondisclosure agreements

Sharp says Google’s decision to withdraw shows the power of the people.

“For anyone watching that is fighting a data center in your community, the equation is to mount a large opposition as soon as you can. That’s the only way to stop a data center," she said.

Councilor Michael-Paul Hart has been vocal about his opposition to the development in his district.

Hart was amazed at the turnout at Monday’s meeting.

“The public did an amazing job coming out. I think that’s the reason Google withdrew their petition today, because they saw how many people came out. In the six years I’ve been on this council, I’ve not seen both of these overflow rooms, and that room full," he said.

Members of the audience were left wondering what’s next.

The petitioner still needs to withdraw the proposal from the Metropolitan Development Commission.

If they do not, the hearing will be postponed until October 6.

“The data center is not dead yet. Google may come back with what they claim is some sort of deal, and we will be vigilant to protect Franklin Township," Sharp said.

Mayor Joe Hogsett released the following statement after the public hearing: