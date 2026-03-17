Gov. Braun announces $1 billion investment to agriculture and life sciences

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Mike Braun announced a record-breaking $1 billion investment in Indiana's agricultural and life sciences sectors Tuesday, with the goal of creating 100,000 high-wage jobs over the next decade.

The initiative aims to position Indiana as the nation's premier destination for human therapeutics, animal health, agritech, biotechnology, and environmental innovation.

"Indiana is leading in life sciences, and today we're investing to accelerate that growth," Braun said. "This investment will make Indiana the re-shoring and expansion epicenter and premier destination for human therapeutics, animal health, agritech, biotechnology, and environmental innovation."

Funds will be focused on increasing jobs and wages, Braun said.

The initiative is anchored by global companies including Eli Lilly and Company, Elanco Animal Health, Corteva Agriscience, Roche, Novartis, and Cook Medical, alongside research institutions Purdue University and Indiana University.

Braun also designated the Central Indiana Regional Development Authority (CIRDA) as the first regional steward to coordinate and execute the initiative. Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness, who chairs CIRDA, said the region is ready.

"Central Indiana has already built a multi-billion-dollar One Health economy," Fadness said. "Our job now is alignment — bringing industry, universities, and local communities together under a unified strategy that accelerates growth."

Eli Lilly Chairman and CEO David Ricks called the announcement a natural extension of the company's Indiana roots.

"Indiana is home to a vital life sciences community, and we're proud to support the state in expanding it — creating jobs, advancing innovation, and improving lives for Hoosiers and people around the world," Ricks said.