Gov. Braun announces he will call Indiana General Assembly back to Statehouse for special session

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Braun will sign a proclamation calling a special legislative session for the General Assembly to convene on Monday, November 3, 2025 to consider altering the boundaries of Indiana’s congressional districts and to consider resolving an issue regarding federal and state tax compliance, a statement from his office said Monday.

“I am calling a special legislative session to protect Hoosiers from efforts in other states that seek to diminish their voice in Washington and ensure their representation in Congress is fair. I am also asking the legislature to conform Indiana's tax code with new federal tax provisions to ensure stability and certainty for taxpayers and tax preparers for 2026 filings,” Braun said in the release.

In Indiana, the governor has sole authority to call a special session. The General Assembly must act within a set time limit of no more than 30 session days or 40 calendar days, whichever comes first.

It was in August of 2025 that Texas made a move to redraw their state's congressional maps. Responses had emerged in other parts of the U.S., including Indiana.

Currently, Republicans hold seven of Indiana's nine congressional seats, with Democrats holding the other two. The typical redistricting process occurs every 10 years following the U.S. Census. The last congressional redistricting in Indiana happened in 2021.

CURRENT MAP:

WRTV

District One includes the northwest part of the state and cities such as Gary, Hammond, Portage, Merrillville, and Crown Point — it has been represented by Frank Mrvan since 2021. He won his 2024 race with 53 percent.

District 7, which includes most of Indianapolis, has been represented by Andre Carson since 2007, the longest-serving Hoosier in the House of Representatives. He received 68 percent of the vote in the 2024 House race.

The redistricting efforts have triggered some support, but also protests, petition drives, ad campaigns and lawsuits.

View our most recent stories detailing the redistricting debate here.

