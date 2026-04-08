Gov. Braun declares gas tax holiday for Indiana, suspends 7% tax for 30 days

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Governor Mike Braun announced a gas tax holiday on Wednesday, in an effort to give Hoosiers relief from high gas prices.

The gas tax holiday suspends the 7% usage tax on fuel for 30 days, although it will not apply to diesel.

The suspension is based on Braun's emergency declaration. The governor said it could be extended if the emergency continues.

"I am declaring a gas tax holiday to give Hoosiers relief from the pain at the pump from high gas prices," Braun said. "Affordability is my top priority."

Braun called on gasoline retailers to deliver the gas tax relief directly to consumers. He noted that the state will be "patrolling the pumps."

Officials will monitor prices to ensure that savings are delivered to Hoosiers at the pump.

Braun also called on the Attorney General to enforce protections from price gouging by retailers.

The holiday will be implemented immediately, however it may take a few days to work logistically. The 30 days will start when things are running effectively, Braun said.