Gov. Braun declares 'Turning Point USA Civic Engagement Day' in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Mike Braun signed a proclamation Tuesday declaring October 21, 2025, as Turning Point USA Civic Engagement Day in Indiana.

"Today, I signed a proclamation declaring it Turning Point USA Civic Engagement Day and recognizing Charlie Kirk's critically important role in engaging the next generation of leaders," Braun posted on X.

Today, I signed a proclamation declaring it Turning Point USA Civic Engagement Day and recognizing Charlie Kirk’s critically important role in engaging the next generation of leaders. pic.twitter.com/cHeH5lnWBX — Governor Mike Braun (@GovBraun) October 21, 2025

Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, was killed on September 10, 2025, while speaking at Utah Valley University in Utah.

According to the proclamation, Turning Point USA is described as a nonprofit organization that has hosted events and outreach initiatives across the country, including in Indiana communities.

The proclamation states that "[Turning Point's] programming and resources have supported thousands of students in developing leadership skills, understanding public policy, and engaging constructively in civic discourse."

Charlie Kirk founded the organization in 2012 and led it until his death. Following his death, his widow Erika Kirk, was named CEO of the organization.

The proclamation invites "all citizens to duly note this occasion" as the state recognizes what it describes as the organization's "contributions to civic education and youth engagement."

Tucker Carlson is scheduled to speak at a Turning Point USA event Tuesday night in Bloomington at 6 p.m., replacing Kirk as the main speaker. Gov. Braun is also expected to appear at the event.