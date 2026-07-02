Gov. Braun extends gas tax suspension as Indiana hits cheapest gas in America

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Mike Braun announced Thursday he is extending his suspension of Indiana's gas taxes for an additional 30 days.

Braun suspended the state's Gasoline Usage Tax and Gasoline Excise Tax earlier this spring after declaring an energy emergency in response to high gas prices.

Thursday's announcement extends that suspension through early August.

“Affordability is my top priority. I am once again extending these gas tax savings to make life more affordable for Hoosier families. Hoosiers will be able to celebrate 250 years of American independence this Fourth of July with the cheapest gas in America,” Braun said in a statement.

The governor's office says Indiana currently has the cheapest gas prices in the nation.

AAA backs up his claim, with data showing Indiana's average gas price sits at $3.125 per gallon, well below the national average of $3.838 per gallon.

The extension comes just days after Braun directed his administration to repay local governments for gas tax revenue lost during the ongoing suspension.

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“We are running government more efficiently and as a result, we have the resources to offer tax relief while supporting local partners,” Braun said.