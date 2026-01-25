Gov. Braun issues emergency declaration for Winter Storm

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Governor Mike Braun issued an emergency declaration for Indiana and received federal approval to address the winter storm.

Braun tweeted that he requested and received approval for an emergency declaration for all of Indiana.

"An emergency response declaration is necessary to address ongoing and future response efforts to this dangerous storm and to protect Hoosiers' lives as conditions worsen," Braun said.

He thanked President Trump for his "support and approval of this important declaration."

Trump announced Saturday he had approved emergency declarations for 10 states, including Indiana, to provide federal assistance for Winter Storm Fern.

Earlier this week, Braun mobilized state resources ahead of the storm, placing the Indiana National Guard on active duty to support winter weather operations.

The governor temporarily waived hours-of-service restrictions for motor carriers transporting propane gas and lifted similar restrictions for poultry and livestock transportation.

INDOT has deployed over 940 plow trucks and more than 1,600 plow operators throughout the weekend to respond to the storm.

The emergency declaration allows greater flexibility in using state resources and helps facilitate federal assistance for storm response efforts.