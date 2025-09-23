Gov. Braun names utility commission nominees, seeks entrepreneurial candidates

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Mike Braun has named three individuals to the nominating committee for the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission as applications open for three commissioner vacancies.

Braun appointed Secretary of Energy and Natural Resources Suzie Jaworowski, former Indiana State Representative Dollyne Sherman, and Floyd County business executive Cory Cochran to the nominating committee. They will join four members previously nominated by the General Assembly.

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission makes decisions to ensure utilities provide safe and reliable service at just and reasonable rates. The nominating committee will review applicants and forward recommended finalists to the governor.

"It is important that the IURC nominating committee look at applicants through a lens that considers one's ability to protect ratepayers while objectively weighing the facts and proposals that will impact Hoosiers for years to come," Braun said.

The governor is encouraging entrepreneurial candidates to apply for the full-time commissioner positions, particularly those who will objectively consider energy-related filings and their impact on Indiana ratepayers.

"Ensuring that Indiana has efficient utilities without overburdening Hoosier families is critically important to me," Braun said. "If you are an entrepreneurial thinker and creative problem solver, I encourage you to apply to join the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission."

Interested candidates can apply online through the state's website.

The IURC regulates electric, natural gas, telecommunications, water, and wastewater utilities serving Indiana customers.