INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Mike Braun held a press conference Monday, highlighting what he says are early results from Indiana's new approach to lowering energy costs for ratepayers.

Gov. Braun says energy affordability plan is working. Here's what's changed.

"Utility rates are too high, and my actions to stand up for ratepayers is starting to pay off," Braun said. "There is still more to do, but these early successes are proof that our energy affordability strategy is delivering results for Hoosiers."

What's Changing for Indiana Utility Customers?

Here's a look at some of the recent developments Braun highlighted:



House Enrolled Act 1002 — Passed during the 2026 legislative session, the law requires electric utilities to meet measurable benchmarks for affordability and reliability. Returns are no longer guaranteed, meaning utility companies are now held accountable for keeping costs down.

Indiana Michigan Power — The utility announced it will propose a base rate deduction for customers, citing increased revenue from data centers operating in Indiana.

IURC Investigation — The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission has launched an investigation into the state's investor-owned utility companies. A public hearing on affordability is scheduled later this month.

NIPSCO Relief — In Northwest Indiana, NIPSCO announced short-term relief for customers through March 31, including waived late fees, a pause on disconnections for nonpayment and reduced reconnect deposits for gas customers.

Governor Braun has also appointed new people to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission. Three of the five seats on the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission are now filled with what Braun calls "rate-payer-conscious" individuals. He said those appointments will make it harder for utility companies to raise rates without first proving the increases are necessary.

Braun is also requiring data centers to demonstrate they will cover the full cost of their own energy use, and ideally contribute additional power to the grid.

"If you want to be a data center in this state, you are going to prove that if you come here, you are going to lower rates by putting more electrons onto the grid," Gov. Mike Braun said. "We had done something in the year before, to where it was going to require them to shoulder 80%. No, you are going to shoulder 100%, and you are ideally put more on if you are going to come here and do business."

Democrats responded after his press conference, saying they would have liked to have seen legislation during the last session to hold data centers accountable.

"If it is not a law, I don't know what the governor is going to be able to do. Democrats would absolutely support a 100% coverage of data center construction by data centers," State Rep. Carey Hamilton said. "We, in fact, pushed for that last year and failed. So you know promises they are worth not a lot right in this building, we need to pass laws to protect Hoosiers and rate payers."

Democrats believe that the amendments they brought forward on House Enrolled Act 1002 would have held utility companies more accountable. They also believe that utility prices have increased due to policy decisions previously made.

The document below breaks down the policies they feel have contributed to high prices and the amendments they brought forward.

Braun said data centers that do not present a plan to keep rates down will not receive cooperation from the state.

The Announcement Comes Amid AES Indiana Controversy

The press conference comes as frustration over utility bills continues to grow across the state.

AES Indiana recently canceled a series of community open houses, events where customers could speak directly with company representatives about high bills, after violent threats were made on social media.

The cancellations came after AES Corporation announced it had agreed to be sold to a group led by BlackRock's Global Infrastructure Partners in a deal valued at roughly $33 billion. The transaction would take AES private.

The deal has raised concerns from local and state officials.

Indianapolis Congressman André Carson said he is "very concerned that AES's move toward private ownership will hurt Hoosiers," adding that "private firms having a stake in public utilities — an essential service — will put profits over people."

