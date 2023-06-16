Gov. Holcomb announces new nature preserve in Putnam County with Central Indiana Land Trust

PUTNAM COUNTY — A 570-acre piece of undisturbed forestland west of Greencastle will be protected to support wildlife and plants and provide opportunities for outdoor recreation.

The Next Level Conservation Trust provided over $3.1 million toward the land acquisition, while the Central Indiana Land Trust raised over $1 million from private donors.

The total purchase price was $4,125,000.

“When I think about this land, I couldn’t be more thrilled we’re preserving the natural wonders of Hoosier landscapes like these,” Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said. “Through this first investment from the Next Level Conservation Trust, we are preserving land not just for today, but for generations of future Hoosiers to enjoy, protecting habitats and promoting quality of life.”

Hoosiers will have opportunities to enjoy natural areas, experience Indiana’s native flora and fauna and benefit from improved water and air quality.

Funding for the Next Level Conservation Trust comes from the American Rescue Plan and is approved by the Indiana General Assembly.

When the Central Indiana Land Trust closed on the property in May, it became the largest single land purchase in the nonprofit’s 33-year history.

“This property has been on our wish list since first exploring it in 2008 because of its size, pristine condition and rich biodiversity,” CILTI President & CEO Cliff Chapman said.

Now that CILTI owns the property, it is developing a land management plan and will be planning ways to open the preserve to the public.

The land trust will protect the land forever, and the ongoing care will not require tax dollars.

"This is a great opportunity to enhance the quality of life for the residents of Putnam County," Putnam County Community Foundation Executive Director Neysa Meyer said.