Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Gov. Holcomb directs flags to half-staff to honor lives lost in Maine mass shooting

American Flag
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
An American flag ripples in the wind on a sunny Sept. 25, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
American Flag
Posted at 4:34 PM, Oct 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-26 16:34:04-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has directed residents to place their flags at half-staff to honor those who lost their lives in a Maine mass shooting.

On Wednesday evening, 18 people were killed and 13 were wounded in a mass shooting Lewiston, Maine.

Police continue to search for Robert Card, the suspect, who is considered armed and dangerous. An arrest warrant was issued for Card, who faces eight counts of murder after eight of the victims were identified.

READ MORE | 18 killed, 13 wounded in Maine mass shooting; manhunt continues (wrtv.com)

Maine State Police have placed a shelter-in-place recommendation for the surrounding areas.

Police said Thursday morning that over 100 local and federal investigators are looking for Card.

Gov. Holcomb is asking for businesses and residents to lower flags to half-staff from Thursday, Oct. 26 to Monday, Oct. 30.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WATCH THE WRTV SPECIAL NOW