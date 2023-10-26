Gov. Holcomb directs flags to half-staff to honor lives lost in Maine mass shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has directed residents to place their flags at half-staff to honor those who lost their lives in a Maine mass shooting.

On Wednesday evening, 18 people were killed and 13 were wounded in a mass shooting Lewiston, Maine.

Police continue to search for Robert Card, the suspect, who is considered armed and dangerous. An arrest warrant was issued for Card, who faces eight counts of murder after eight of the victims were identified.

Maine State Police have placed a shelter-in-place recommendation for the surrounding areas.

Police said Thursday morning that over 100 local and federal investigators are looking for Card.

Gov. Holcomb is asking for businesses and residents to lower flags to half-staff from Thursday, Oct. 26 to Monday, Oct. 30.