Government shutdowns raise financial concerns, experts advise preparation

CARMEL — A government shutdown can bring uncertainty, especially when it comes to financial stability.

Bruce Maginn, a financial advisor at Solomon Financial with nearly 40 years of experience, said shutdowns can serve as a reminder to strengthen personal finances.

“We’re kind of like a priest — some people come in here embarrassed to show what they have or haven’t accomplished financially, but we’ve seen it all,” Maginn said.

Shutdowns are typically brief, he noted. The longest lasted 35 days from December 2018 to January 2019. But no matter the length, Maginn said it’s important to be financially prepared.

“We don’t know when the next COVID’s gonna hit, we don’t know the next health problem, we don’t know what we don’t know,” he said.

Maginn recommends several steps:

