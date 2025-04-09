Governor Braun announces agreement for property tax bill in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Mike Braun announced Wednesday that an agreement has been made on an amendment to Senate Bill 1, which he calls the "historic property tax relief" plan for Indiana.

"I am proud to announce that with Amendment 36 to Senate Bill 1, we have agreed upon a plan to bring historic property tax relief to Hoosiers," Braun said.

Amendment 26 was approved by the Indiana House in a vote of 70-27, with Republicans estimating it could save Hoosier families $1.1 billion in property taxes over the next three years.

Speaker of the House Todd Huston voiced strong support for the amendment, stating, "Hoosiers have been loud. Hoosiers have been clear. Hoosiers want property tax relief. This is delivering it to them." He emphasized that the legislation aligns with ongoing economic development efforts in the state.

Governor Braun, who made property tax relief a cornerstone of his campaign, expressed gratitude to key lawmakers for their collaboration in delivering this significant relief. He encouraged the Senate to act swiftly on the bill: "I urge the Senate to take action quickly to get it to my desk for signature."

