Governor Braun announces tuition freeze for all 15 public Indiana universities

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Mike Braun today revealed that all 15 of Indiana's public colleges and universities have committed to a two-year tuition freeze.

The school will keep tuition and mandatory fees flat for in-state undergraduate students for the 2025-2026 and 2026-2027 academic years.

This marks the first time since at least 2010 that more than two campuses have simultaneously agreed to freeze tuition, responding to the Governor's call for a 0% increase.

“The commitment made by all of Indiana's public colleges and universities puts students and parents first and demonstrates to the rest of the country that Indiana is a leader in providing a high quality education at an affordable price,” said Gov. Braun.

The universities involved include:

Ball State University,

Indiana State University

Indiana University Bloomington

Indiana University East

Indiana University Indianapolis

Indiana University Kokom

Indiana University Northwest

Indiana University South Bend

Indiana University Southeast

Ivy Tech Community College

Purdue University West Lafayette

Purdue University Fort Wayne

Purdue University Northwest

University of Southern Indiana

Vincennes University

In a historic, unanimous vote, the Commission for Higher Education supported Gov. Braun's recommendation. The state has 30 days to make tuition and mandatory fee recommendations for colleges within 30 days of the state budget's enactment.

Samantha Fleischaker, a student member of the Commission, emphasized, “Keeping tuition flat keeps the door open for students of all backgrounds, all ZIP codes, and all walks of life. It sends the message that education is not just for one demographic - it’s for all people. It’s not just a number. It’s the difference between opportunity and what feels impossible.”

Additional information can be found here.