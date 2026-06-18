Governor Braun names Chuck Goodrich next Indiana secretary of commerce

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Mike Braun has tapped businessman and former state lawmaker Chuck Goodrich to serve as Indiana's secretary of commerce, the administration announced Thursday.

Goodrich, a three-term state representative, will oversee Indiana's commerce offices and agencies and help guide the state's efforts to attract jobs and grow wages.

“I’m proud to announce today that Chuck Goodrich will be picking up the torch as Secretary of Commerce to continue region-led growth to attract and grow great job opportunities and higher wages in Indiana,” Braun said in a statement. “Chuck Goodrich is a business leader who has spent his career signing the front side of a paycheck, and he will be a tremendous leader for our mission to make life more affordable for Hoosiers, grow jobs, and raise wages.”

Goodrich is CEO of Gaylor Electric, described as one of the largest merit-shop electrical firms in the country. Since he first became president of the company in 2014, Gaylor Electric has developed more than 4,000 jobs, according to the governor’s office.

In his own statement, Goodrich said he plans to build on his private-sector and legislative experience in the new role.

“I'm grateful to Governor Braun for the opportunity to serve Hoosiers in this role,” Goodrich said. “I've spent my career building a company in Indiana, hiring Hoosiers, and investing in the workforce that makes growth possible. Indiana is building, growing, and moving forward. Businesses already here will keep growing, and job creators across the country will see what we already know: a workforce and a business environment like nowhere else. Indiana is open for business.”

The governor’s office did not immediately release a start date for Goodrich.