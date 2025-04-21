Governor Braun orders flags at half-staff for Pope Francis

INDIANAPOLIS – In remembrance of His Holiness Pope Francis, Governor Mike Braun has directed that flags be flown at half-staff statewide. This tribute will be observed from sunrise to sunset across Indiana until the day of interment.

Pope Francis, who made history as the first Latin American pontiff, passed away on Monday at the age of 88.

Pope Francis had been struggling with health issues, including chronic lung disease. He was hospitalized for over a month, battling double pneumonia, but made a remarkable appearance on Easter Sunday, blessing thousands in St. Peter’s Square just a day before his death.

Governor Braun has encouraged all Indiana residents and businesses to join in this act of respect by lowering their flags.

WATCH | The death of Pope Francis: Remembering his life and legacy