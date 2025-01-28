Governor Braun orders local law enforcement to fully cooperate with federal immigration laws

INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, Indiana Governor Mike Braun signed an executive order for the state to fully cooperate with the federal government's immigration policies.

“Over the last four years, the increase in illegal aliens flooding our country has created a significant threat to public safety for Hoosiers and allowed bad actors to abuse American generosity, costing taxpayers at every level. That ends now,” said Indiana Governor Mike Braun. “Indiana will cooperate fully with the federal government, offering the assistance of the Indiana National Guard while strengthening our own efforts at home to keep illegal aliens with criminal histories out of our communities.”

Under the order, law enforcement agencies in the state will be required to fully cooperate with the US Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE). The order states they will, as found necessary and appropriate, "perform the functions of immigration officers in relation to the investigation, apprehension, or detention of individuals illegally or unlawfully present in the United States."

Law enforcement agencies will also be required to report evidence of an illegal immigrant to the Intelligence Fusion Center if the individual: has a criminal history and/or is suspected of committing a felony, is suspected of engaging in espionage or terror-related activities, or presents a threat to national security or public safety. The Fusion Center will then share this information with ICE.

Additionally, per the order, the Indiana National Guard will cooperate with requests from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security to the fullest extent permitted by law.

The order also requires state vendors to verify their workforce is lawfully permitted to work in the United States before entering any contract with the state "Taxpayer money will not fund the contracts of illegal immigrants," Braun's office said in a press release.

You can read the full executive order below: