Governor Braun proclamation calls on schools to support groups 'like Turning Point USA'

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Governor Mike Braun issued a proclamation Thursday reaffirming freedom of speech as a core American value, calling on Indiana schools and universities to support student organizations — specifically naming Turning Point USA.

The proclamation cites both the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and Article 1, Section 9 of the Indiana Constitution.

In a statement, Braun said:

"I commend the work of Turning Point USA's Club America and other organizations dedicated to fostering an appreciation for American exceptionalism, the importance of constitutional rights, and standing for freedom. I call on all schools and universities in Indiana to take all necessary steps to facilitate student organizations like Turning Point USA that foster the values of liberty and freedom of speech in the next generation of Hoosiers."

The full text of the proclamation reads:

Freedom of speech is a foundational human right that protects each person's search for the truth and pursuit of happiness in society; and

The exchange of ideas is essential to promote a healthy, dynamic, and informed society; and

Robust, open dialogue strengthens communities by fostering civic engagement, innovation, government accountability, understanding, and respect among people with diverse viewpoints; and

Promoting a culture of open dialogue requires continual effort to ensure the preservation of individual liberty and the vitality of Indiana's democratic institutions; and

The First Amendment of the United States Constitution prohibits government actors from abridging the freedom of speech; and

Article 1, Section 9 of the Indiana Constitution provides "No law shall be passed, restraining the free interchange of thought and opinion, or restricting the right to speak, write, or print, freely, on any subject whatever; but for the abuse of that right, every person shall be responsible."

Now, therefore, I, Mike Braun, Governor of the State of Indiana, do hereby proclaim the following. First, I reaffirm freedom of speech as a core value worthy of ongoing protection and celebration within our communities. Next, I commend the work of Turning Point USA's Club America and other organizations dedicated to fostering an appreciation for American exceptionalism, the importance of constitutional rights, and standing for freedom. Third, I call on all schools and universities in Indiana to take all necessary steps to facilitate student organizations—such as Turning Point USA—that foster the values of liberty and freedom of speech in their students and institutions. Finally, I encourage all Hoosiers to engage in respectful discourse, seek mutual understanding in the pursuit of truth, and uphold the free speech principles that enrich and preserve our shared civic life.