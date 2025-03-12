Governor Braun signs executive orders to streamline environmental policy in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Tuesday, Governor Mike Braun signed two executive orders aimed at streamlining environmental policy in Indiana.

The first order, 25-38, aligns Indiana’s environmental standards with federal laws such as the Clean Air Act and Clean Water Act.

By adopting these standards as the baseline, Braun said Indiana will avoid implementing new and more stringent regulations, unless required by state law or deemed necessary by the Governor.

Braun added that states that go further than federal standards stifle innovation and raise the cost of living.

"We can protect our environment and grow our economy, and the federal standards of the Clean Air Act and Clean Water Act are an appropriate baseline to strike that balance," Braun said. "Adhering to the national standards will give Hoosier businesses and communities regulatory certainty and encourage new businesses to invest and grow here in Indiana where they know the compliance framework already — all while safeguarding Hoosiers’ health and preserving our natural resources.”

The second order, 25-37, establishes that Indiana's environmental policy will be based on sound science rather than politicized ideologies like “environmental justice.”

Braun states that this approach prioritizes the preservation of natural resources and economic development.

“Indiana’s environmental policy will be based solely on sound science - not a political agenda like ‘environmental justice.’ My environmental policy is all about preserving our abundant natural resources, fostering economic development, and safeguarding Hoosiers’ health,” Braun said.