Governor Braun to welcome RFK Jr., Dr. Oz for 'Make Indiana Healthy Again' event

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Braun will welcome U.S. health officials Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Mehmet Oz to Indianapolis this week.

Speakers Braun, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr, and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz will announce plans for the "Make Indiana Healthy Again" initiative, according to a press release from the governor's office.

The event is scheduled to take place on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the Authors Room at the Indiana State Library. It will also be available to live stream on Governor Braun's YouTube page.