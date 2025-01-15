Governor Braun's Executive Orders include shift from DEI to MEI, state workers return to office

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Mike Braun, who was sworn in as Indiana's 52nd Governor on Monday, has signed 19 executive orders pertaining to state government operations.

"These Executive Orders deliver on Gov. Braun's promise to make state government leaner and more efficient by streamlining state operations, boosting transparency, and promoting fiscal discipline while cutting red tape," his office said in a press release.

Among these directives, is a notable shift from Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives to a focus on Merit, Excellence, and Innovation (MEI). State workers will also be required to return to the office by July 1, 2025.

Here’s an overview of the key initiatives outlined in the new orders:

EO 2025-11 – Reorganize Executive Orders: This order establishes a comprehensive page listing active executive orders, thereby bolstering transparency for Hoosiers.

EO 2025-12 – Budget Discipline: Governor Braun directs the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) develop policies and incentives to ensure agencies operate within their budgets.

EO 2025-13 – Key Performance Metrics: This mandates the OMB to work with agencies to develop Key Performance Metrics aligned to outcomes that impact Hoosiers and create a dashboard to monitor performance.

EO 2025-14 – Replacing DEI in Government with MEI: In a crucial policy shift, government agencies are instructed to revise their operational strategies, replacing DEI initiatives with a focus on Merit, Excellence, and Innovation. This order also closes the Chief Equity Inclusion and Opportunity Office, aligning with the recent Supreme Court ruling.

EO 2025-15 – Removing Degree Requirements for State Jobs: Aiming to expand job accessibility, this order tasks the State Personnel Division (SPD) to reassess job postings, easing degree requirements in favor of skills and experience-based criteria.

EO 2025-16 – Return to Work: State employees are directed to resume office work by July 1, 2025, with provisions for exceptions to be developed in collaboration with the SPD

EO 2025-17 – Reducing Regulation / Regulatory Sunset: Agencies are required to reduce regulatory burdens by 25% by January 1, 2029; requires a comparison of regulations to those in other states on sunset review and defaults to the least regulated option. Directs agencies to move regulations into code if not modified in over 8 years.

EO 2025-18 – Professional Licensing Deregulation: Agencies are instructed to examine professional licensing requirements and reduce them to the extent possible.

EO 2025-19 – Implementation of StateRAMP: Indiana will join the StateRAMP program, a state-based cloud computing framework that establishes common requirements for vendors to meet across jurisdictions.

For a complete list of the executive orders signed by Governor Braun, visit Indiana's Executive Orders.

WATCH | Mike Braun sworn in as Indiana's 52nd governor