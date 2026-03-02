Governor Bruan reflects on 2026 legislative session during news conference

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Mike Braun spoke about the 2026 legislative session and what he views as the key bills the general assembly passed on Monday afternoon.

The governor said lawmakers got a lot done this session, focusing on his priorities, which he calls "kitchen table issues," including affordability, public safety and improving education.

Affordability

Braun specifically mentioned bills aimed at affordability, like one that aims to modernize how Indiana regulates electric utilities and rates.

The governor referenced data centers, saying that big tech companies need to be prepared to pay if they plan to come here.

Public Safety

Braun focused a portion of the presentation on a bill tightening requirements for commercial driver's licenses. It requires CDL tests to be taken in English, and make it a felony to use false documents to obtain a license.

The state says it has started to remove hundreds of illegally licensed drivers from the road.

"We now have a bill that directs the BMV to revoke non-domiciled CDLs and to consult with DHS to identify the individuals that this applies to. Indiana's code to revoke these CDLs issued to individuals who no longer have legal status is probably one of the first in the country - and now we have a bill that will do it," Braun said.

Improving Education

The governor was pleased about passing a bill that puts safeguards in place from strangers and addictive features protecting kids from the harms of social media. He specifically mentioned Hailey Buzbee, the Fishers teen who was found

dead in Ohio after being groomed online.

The governor believes this legislation will help parents protect their kids from big tech.

Governor Braun posted the highlights of his press conference on social media, which can be found below.

