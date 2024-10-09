Governor Holcomb activates Indiana National Guard to aid Florida in Hurricane Milton relief

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Holcomb has activated the Indiana National Guard to aid in hurricane relief efforts in Florida.

Holcomb said approximately 400 soldiers will mobilize today and be there this week to help with route clearance, shelter management, supply distribution, and command and control.

“Whether we’re aiding North Carolina recovery efforts following Hurricane Helene, or assisting Floridians in the wake of Hurricane Milton, time and time again, when devastation strikes, Hoosiers of all backgrounds answer the call in helping those in desperate need," said Gov. Holcomb. "Indiana’s finest who serve in the National Guard, chief among them, will continue to provide critical help on the ground and air while we back here at home mourn the great loss our neighbors down south are experiencing."

Hoosier Guardsmen from four units based in Terre Haute, New Albany, Lawrence and Gary will assist state and federal agencies in hurricane relief efforts.

“Hoosier Guardsmen answer the call to uniquely serve our nation and our neighbors, and moments like this are precisely why the Indiana National Guard trains and prepares to ensure we’re ready to mobilize when the need arises,” said Major General Dale Lyles, the Indiana adjutant general.

Hurricane Milton, a category 4 storm, is expected to make landfall in Florida between midnight and 2 a.m. Thursday.

