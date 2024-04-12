Governor Holcomb announces direct flight service from Evansville to Chicago

EVANSVILLE — A nonstop flight from Evansville to Chicago will soon be available to travelers, Governor Holcomb announced on Friday.

The flights, which will begin Sept. 4, will offer a twice-daily service to Chicago O'Hare Airport.

"This is a big win, not just for Southwest Indiana, but for the entire state,” Gov. Holcomb said. “A direct flight from Evansville to the third largest city in the country will be a conduit for economic growth, business development and limitless opportunities for Hoosiers.”

Operating on a CRJ 200 aircraft, the flights will have 50 seats onboard. Flights to Chicago will depart Evansville in the morning and afternoon and return to Evansville in the afternoon and evening.

Tickets will go on sale April 15 through at aa.com or through American’s mobile app.

