Governor Holcomb orders flags to half-staff to honor lives lost in Israel

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Governor Holcomb has ordered flags be lowered half-staffed statewide to honor the lives lost in Israel.

As of Monday morning, more than 700 Israelis and 400 Palestinians have been killed after militants from Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on Saturday.

Governor Holcomb issued the following statement:

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and Indiana be flown at half-mast to honor the lives lost this past weekend to the hands of terrorists. Flags are to be lowered to half-staff on all state properties from Monday, October 9, 2023 through Sunday, October 15, 2023. Governor Holcomb

Governor Holcomb asks for businesses and residents to lower flags half-staff from Monday, Oct. 9 to Sunday, Oct. 15.