Governor Holcomb vetoes Indiana Defining Antisemitism bill

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Governor Holcomb today vetoed a bill defining antisemitism in the state.

HEA 1002 was meant to address antisemitism on college campuses. The legislation defined antisemitism as religious discrimination and claimed it would “provide educational opportunities free of religious discrimination.”

On Monday, Governor Holcomb vetoed the bill stating that he applauds the effort to address and define antisemitism but that it fails to use the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition.

"The language that emerged in the final days of the legislative session fails to incorporate the entire International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition and its important contemporary examples. Additionally, the confusing language included in the bill could be read to exclude those examples therefore I must veto HEA 1002," Holcomb stated. "However, I also refuse to leave a void as to Indiana’s stance on antisemitism. That is why I am happy to share I have also signed a proclamation reiterating that Indiana condemns all forms of antisemitism and ensures we join numerous states and countries by supporting the entire IHRA definition with its inextricable examples.”

You can view the signed proclamation, here.

Following Indiana Governor Holcomb's veto, the Combat Antisemitism Movementreleased the following statement from CEO Sacha Roytman:

"The Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) applauds Governor Holcomb's decision to veto HB 1002 today. CAM worked closely with the Governor's office and other stakeholders to highlight the bill's shortcomings, particularly its failure to include the 11 examples of antisemitism from the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) Working Definition of Antisemitism. These examples are essential for effectively identifying and thus combating antisemitism; without them, the legislation became counterproductive.

CAM also welcomes Governor Holcomb's proclamation accompanying his veto, in which he emphasized the paramount importance of the IHRA Working Definition and its 11 accompanying examples. We thank him for standing in solidarity with the Jewish community of Indiana."