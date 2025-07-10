Governor Mike Braun signs bills aiming to propel nuclear energy in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Mike Braun has signed several bills that he and Republican lawmakers claim will advance the deployment of nuclear energy in Indiana, with a focus on small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs).

As discussions about the future of energy production heat up, Braun's vision is for Indiana to lead the way in nuclear energy. However, some stakeholders express concerns that this future could come at a high cost.

During the recent legislative session, multiple bills targeting SMRs were introduced. SMRs represent a new approach to nuclear energy.

"First, it's flexible in sizing, which means that you can leverage the existing, for example, coal site. So if you have a retired coal site, you can use that site to deploy this small modular reactor and use the power grid," Dr. Seungjin Kim, head of the School of Nuclear Engineering at Purdue University, said.

Dr. Kim explained that this nuclear option should be more affordable to produce, but noted that the technology has yet to materialize in the United States.

"We are still waiting for the first one to go online," he said.

The absence of operational SMRs in the U.S. raises concerns for organizations like the Citizens Action Coalition, which fear that ratepayers will be left to cover the expenses.

"There is no question affordability is top of mind for all consumers and Americans today, and yet here we go with more legislation that is going to increase costs to customers, do nothing to improve outcomes for consumers, and, in fact, increase their costs for things that aren't even providing them with any service," Kerwin Olson, executive director of the Citizens Action Coalition said.

Countering these concerns, Governor Braun stated that "80% of the cost of these is going to be shouldered by whoever is putting the facility in. Ideally, we are going to get them to do more than that. That would be minimally."

Experts acknowledge the challenges ahead but assert that nuclear energy must be part of the energy conversation.

"Renewable is good, but can it actually provide enough energy to meet the demand? I would argue that it's not possible," Dr. Kim said.

Additionally, there are worries regarding waste produced by nuclear facilities. Facilities produce nuclear waste, which is toxic to humans. Experts indicate they are actively researching ways to recycle this waste.

Governor Braun is optimistic that Indiana will be the first state to construct a small modular reactor for energy production.

The legislation addressing SMRs includes Senate Enrolled Act 425 and House Enrolled Act 1007. Senate Enrolled Act 425 establishes energy production zones to expedite the development of new power generation sites. House Enrolled Act 1007 ensures that 80% of the costs associated with new energy infrastructure for large-load electricity customers coming to the state will be borne by the business, not the ratepayer, according to the Governor’s office.