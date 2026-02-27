Governor Mike Braun signs stadium framework bill as Indiana vies for Chicago Bears

INDIANAPOLIS — The battle for the Bears continues. Indiana Gov. Mike Braun has signed legislation into law aimed at attracting the Chicago Bears to northwest Indiana, creating a framework to build a stadium in Hammond.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

Governor Mike Braun signs stadium framework bill as state vies for Chicago Bears

Illinois lawmakers, meanwhile, are still crafting their own legislation to keep the NFL team in their state, despite Indiana officials signaling the state is open for business.

Senate Bill 27 allows for a stadium to be built in the city of Hammond. The measure creates the Northwest Stadium Authority and allows the city to establish a professional sports development area. It also permits the creation of a stadium development district, similar to an Innovation Development District.

Supporters say the bill creates a user-pay model, meaning people who attend games and concerts would pay taxes to help fund the project.

"It gives the city of Hammond the authority to enact a 12% ticket tax. It requires proceeds from a renegotiated toll road agreement on the Indiana toll road be spent in the seven toll road counties," said state Sen. Ryan Mishler, R-Mishawaka.

The legislation allows Lake and Porter counties to adopt a one percent food and beverage tax. Lake County already has the authority to adopt a five percent innkeepers tax, which applies to hotels and lodging.

Under the measure, taxes would end once the bonds used to finance the project are paid off. The Indiana General Assembly estimates that it would take about 35 years.

State Senator Ryan Mishler, the bill’s author, said he has received positive feedback from Illinois residents.

"I was really surprised to see that most of the people from Illinois that called me or wrote me and said that you know it would actually be easier for us to get to games in northwest Indiana than the current stadium or a proposed stadium site in Illinois,” Mishler said.

According to lawmakers, the Bears would invest $2 billion into a stadium in Hammond. The previous taxes mentioned would be increased to help fund bonds and infrastructure.

In Illinois, lawmakers have advanced the state’s mega project pilot bill in an effort to keep the Bears there.

The statewide mega project pilot tool requires a project to include at least $500 million in investment, or $250 million in investment plus 50 new full-time employees, or $100 million in investment and 100 new full-time employees.

The Illinois proposal differs from Indiana’s new law and gives more authority to local units of government to determine tax structures for large developments such as a Bears stadium. It also sets guidelines for labor agreements.

Earlier this week, Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker suggested Illinois remains in contention for the team’s new stadium.

"Here in Illinois, we continue to have really positive discussions with the Chicago Bears, and I think you are going to see progress over time here. But importantly, I am a Chicago Bears fan, believe very much that they ought to be based in Illinois,” Pritzker said.

The Illinois House is not scheduled to meet again until March 14, which could slow progress on that state’s proposal.

__