Governor Mike Braun strengthens paid parental leave for Indiana state employees

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Mike Braun has signed an executive order aimed at enhancing paid parental leave for state employees. The order provides paid childbirth recovery leave for women who give birth, as well as paid leave for those grieving the loss of a baby.

“Strong families are the cornerstone of strong communities, and it’s so important for a family to have quality time to care for their newest member,” Governor Braun stated. “I believe employers should do everything they can to accommodate the needs of new parents, and today I’m setting an example by strengthening our state’s policies for paid parental leave, childbirth recovery leave, and paid leave for those facing the tragedy of losing a baby. These new policies will benefit women recovering from childbirth, their spouses, and the newborns whose health and development will be improved by more time with their parents in those first critical weeks. Indiana supports strong families!" Governor Mike Braun

Under the new executive order:

Employed women who give birth are now eligible for six weeks of paid childbirth recovery leave, with an extension to eight weeks for employees who deliver via C-section. This policy also extends to employees experiencing the tragedy of losing a baby in utero at 20 weeks or beyond.

All full-time state employees will receive up to 150 hours of paid parental leave (75 hours for part-time employees) following the birth or adoption of a child, regardless of their length of service with the state.

In a shift from previous policy, Governor Braun’s new parental leave provisions apply no matter how long an employee has worked for the state. For those who have worked for the state for fewer than six months, the condition to take parental leave will now require the employee to agree to one year of consecutive employment following their return to work.