INDIANAPOLIS — Martin University, the only predominantly Black institution of higher education in Indiana, wont be getting a funding boost under Governor Mike Braun's 2025 budget proposal. Right now it does not allocate any financial support for the school.

Last budget cycle Martin University received five million dollars from the state which they used to enhance their educational efforts. The decision by Governor Braun has some democratic lawmakers concerned.

"The actions are there and they are racist actions," State representative Greg Porter a Democrat from Indianapolis said. "It's important to us so we just gotta say what it is."

Porter feels Governor Braun's decisions to eliminate DEI and not to provide funding for the state's only predominantly black college, speak for themselves.

Martin University is a pillar in this community and is a pillar in the state of Indiana," he said.

Governor Mike Braun's budget proposal doesn't include funding for Martin University, Indiana's only Black college

Martin University officials noted that the five million dollars received in 2023 provided essential breathing room for their budget. However, Joseph Perkins, the chair of the university's Board of Trustees, acknowledged that they were prepared for potential challenges.

"We were told back then that the funding could be a one-time thing and that a second round of funding might not happen and as it turns out that has not happened," Perkins said.

Currently, Martin University serves approximately 200 students. While university officials maintain that the lack of funding this year will not affect enrollment numbers, they may need to reconsider the academic programs offered.

"Martin is resilient, and this is another opportunity for the university to be innovative and to address this challenge and continue to be resilient," Perkins stated.

Porter remains committed to advocating for funding for Martin University, noting that the financial support the institution received during the previous budget cycle came under former Governor Eric Holcomb.

