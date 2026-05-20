Grab your tacklebox! DNR announces Free Fishing Days in June

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Want to reel in a bass, catfish, or trout at one of Indiana’s public lakes or fishing areas, but you don’t have the necessary license or stamps? Free Fishing Day is the answer.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is reminding Hoosiers about three upcoming Free Fishing Days: June 6-7 and Sept. 26.

On these days, Indiana residents may fish public waters without a fishing license or trout/salmon stamp. The goal of Free Fishing Days is to encourage participation in fishing while providing a convenient, low-barrier way for individuals and families to experience Indiana’s natural resources.

Free Fishing Days are a great way for beginners to try fishing for the first time and for experienced anglers to introduce others to the sport by inviting them along on a fishing trip.

While fishing license requirements are waived for residents during these designated days, all other state fishing regulations remain in effect, including bag limits, size restrictions, and seasonal rules.

Those who enjoy Free Fishing Days can extend their opportunities to participate by purchasing a 2026 annual fishing license, valid through March 31, 2027, at GoOutdoorsIN.com.

Additional information, including fishing locations, regulations, and educational resources, is available on the Indiana DNR website at fishing.IN.gov.