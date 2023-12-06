Watch Now
Grant County mourns the loss of K9

Grant County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 9:27 PM, Dec 05, 2023
GRANT COUNTY — The Grant County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of their own.

The office announced the passing of Sheriff Garcia's K9 "Dink."

Dink served as a narcotics detection K9 for eight years, before retiring in January of this year.

Dink will be missed, and his service made Grant County a better and safer place for its people to live and play. Please keep his former handlers in your prayers for the upcoming days. As many of you know, losing a pet "partner" is a difficult thing, and these K( units are no different; they are pets and family dogs when not at work, and their loss is painful."
Sheriff Garcia

