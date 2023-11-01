Grant Co. Sheriff's Office welcomes K-9 Ellie Mae

GRANT COUNTY — The Grant County Sheriff's Office has welcomed a new member to their team following the untimely death of another member of the force.

Ellie Mae, a four-month-old red bloodhound, has joined the sheriff's office following the death of K-9 Hutch due to K-9 epilepsy.

K-9 Ellie Mae joins the department as a gift from the Jimmy Ryce Center for Victims of Predatory Abduction.

Training began last week for Ellie Mae and K-9 Handler Jennifer Ressett, who also had Hutch as a partner during his career with the Fairmount Police Department and the sheriff's office.

Ressett and Ellie Mae spent last week in Kentucky at the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice for training alongside other bloodhounds.