Grant County K9 stabbed in the chest during a search for suspect

GAS CITY — A K9 with the Grant County Sheriff's Department is recovering after he was stabbed in the chest early Monday morning during a search for an armed robbery suspect.

The incident happened around 3:00 when the Gas City Police Department responded to an armed robbery at the McClure gas station, located in the 200 block of W. Main Street.

After a description was gathered for the suspect, several agencies assisted in checking the area, according to Gas City Police. The suspect was later located and taken into custody, but before his arrest, Kiro, the Grant County Sheriff's Department's K9 was stabbed in the chest area and was taken to a local veterinarian for treatment.

Kiro was later released and is expected to make a full recovery.

The suspect was charged with armed robbery, intimidation, resisting law enforcement, and battery on a police officer. His bond was set at $60,000 cash.