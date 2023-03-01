Watch Now
Item seen falling from Grant County sky identified

Provided/Grant County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 6:37 PM, Mar 01, 2023
GRANT COUNTY — An unknown object fell from the sky with a parachute on Wednesday.

Was it a bird? A plane? A UFO?

According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, it was an object owned by Near Space Labs out of New York City.

The company's website says it specializes in designing, building, and operating stratospheric robots, powered by balloons, in order to capture high-resolution imagery and geospatial data of the planet.

WRTV is working to find out why it was in Indiana, and if Hoosiers could see more of them.

READ MORE: Everything You Need to Know About High-Altitude Balloons

