Medical malpractice lawsuit filed against Indiana OB/GYN

MARION — Attorneys representing 83 women ranging from 15 to 73 years old have filed a medical malpractice lawsuit against Dr. William David Moore and three healthcare facilities.

The women are all identified as "Jane Doe" due to the sensitive nature of the case.

The medical malpractice suit is filed against Dr. William David Moore, Dr. Moore’s Women’s Healthcare, Ambulatory Care Center and Marion General Hospital.

The suit says Dr. Moore began practicing medicine in Grant County in about 1994.

Dr. Moore is accused of performed inappropriate, prolonged medical exams, not wearing gloves during exams, ordering unneeded tests and photographing women's breasts and genitalia.

The lawsuit states the doctor performed exams that were "lingering and sensual" rather than clinical and professional.

Attorneys state the 83 patients suffered permanent injuries, pain, emotional distress, mental trauma, humiliation and incurred medical expenses.

The complaint alleges ACC and the hospital, "had actual and constructive knowledge and was on notice of the allegations of medical negligence and abuse of female patients by doctor during exams and treatment but took no effective steps to detect, prevent or report the negligence misconduct or abuse."

This is a developing story.